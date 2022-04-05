Connect with us

Business

Airtel Subscribers To Start Paying For Goods and Services Through Safaricom M-Pesa

By

Published

images 16
Photo courtesy Supermarket counter

Since the start of the covid pandemic, most people have opted to pay either through cards or their phones.

Safaricom’s pay goods and services have always been dominant. However, there is good news for people using airtel too when it comes to paying for goods and services via Safaricom.

images 15

Photo courtesy Customer paying through a till number

Airtel subscribers will this week start paying for goods and services using Safaricom’s Lipa na M-Pesa.
However, the charges are not yet confirmed.

Nonetheless, through integration, the CBK has been propelling to copy the connection between Airtel Money and M-Pesa.

Consequently ,users can now send money across the two mobile phone networks. This means that cash can be sent from M-Pesa and reflected in an Airtel Money wallet.

Additionally, 30 million people in Kenya use M-Pesa, which also allows users to send cash and make payments by phone. They can borrow and save money in their lines.

Nonetheless, Airtel’s version of merchant payments services is tagged Lipa na Airtel Money. The lipa na Airtel money is used much less compared to Safaricom’s lipa na M Pesa.

Latching the last-minute drawbacks, Safaricom will Friday launch the interoperability — the ability of different IT systems to communicate and exchange data —of the two rival networks for merchant payments.

Moreover, the new procedure is set to remove the barrier where Airtel subscribers, for instance, cannot pay for goods and services through Safaricom’s till and pay-bill numbers.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has been overlooking a seamless transfer to prevent the preeminence of Safaricom’s mobile money service and Lipa na M-Pesa.

Also read Lipa na Mpesa partners with Petro Oil Kenya

“Lipa na M-Pesa will (have) interoperability between operators. It will benefit both consumers and operators,” said a top executive at Safaricom.

