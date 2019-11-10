Government Ban on 5 Maize Meal Brands Causes Mixed Reactions from Kenyans

Kenya’s online community has distinctly dissented following government prohibition on five maize flour brands pronounced unsafe for human consumption.

This ensued after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) asked all supermarkets to halt the supply of Dola, Kifaru, Jembe, Starehe, and 210 brands of maize flour products on the basis that the flour carries higher levels of aflatoxin which is beyond the maximum limit.

While a section of Kenyans concluded that banning the toxic substance from the market is the right move, others believe that this was a choreographed move to hike the flour prices

Other Kenyans also think that the move by the government is to sabotage businesses for other government-friendly companies to thrive.

On the same note, Kenyans are asking where was KEBS when the flours were being introduced into the market.

Meanwhile, KEBS has instructed the maize meal companies to stop further manufacturing of the flour until they adhere to the corrective measures provided by KEBS.