A Look inside DP William Ruto’s Powerful Chopper Worth Ksh 1 Billion [Photos]

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto is arguably one of the richest politicians in the country right now. The self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk owns a number of investments and properties across the country and abroad.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into Samoei Ruto’s powerful Airbus Helicopter H145.

The chopper is the most expensive helicopter in DP Ruto’s hanger and is said to have cost the second in command about Ksh 1 billion.

Previously known as the Euro copter EC145, the Mercedes­-Benz Style helicopter was first launched in 2002. The choppers boasts night vision capabilities, which is only found in police and military choppers.

Designed to deliver excellent performance over the entire flight envelope, the Airbus H145 is the latest in its 4-ton twin-engine rotorcraft range of products designed with mission capability and flexibility, particularly in high and hot operating conditions.

The aircraft is also equipped with the Helionix Avionics System, which reduces the pilot’s workload significantly and allows the helicopter to fly and land even after a screen display failure has occurred.

The aircraft has a range of 260 nautical miles and can carry one pilot and ten passengers, or two pilots and nine passengers at a time. The H145 airbus helicopter is loved by the military for roles such as patrol, surveillance, and rescue missions as it is beneficial.

The H145 is always “ready for duty,” capable of being equipped with a modern mission management system for law enforcement operations.

This chopper was all over social media back in 2019 when it flew up to West Pokot even with bad weather while choppers belonging to the government were forced to make an emergency landing.

Politicians own more than half of the helicopters registered with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, and the number is fast growing ahead of the August elections. The majority of them choppers were purchased in the run-up to the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Popular politicians who own choppers include President Uhuru Kenyatta former Kiambu governor William Kabogo, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Senator Gideon Moi