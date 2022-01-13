Connect with us

Meet 6 Kenyan Politicians Who Own Expensive Choppers

While the middle class hopes to own cars, the rich mostly the Kenyan political class buy choppers. Hiring a chopper in Kenya costs between Ksh. 170, 000 to Ksh. 200, 000 per hour. Choppers are said to use fuel worth Ksh 40, 000 per hour.
Kdrtv looks into Kenyan politicians with high-end choppers and below are some of the rich Kenyan politicians who own choppers.

1. Uhuru Kenyatta- Euro copter AS350B

The Euro copter AS350 Écureuil, now Airbus Helicopters H125, is a single-engine light utility helicopter originally designed and manufactured in France by Aerospatiale and Euro copter. In North America, the AS350 is marketed as the AStar. The Euro copter is currently worth Ksh 1 billion.

2. William Ruto- Euro copter AS350B3e

The DP owns the most exquisite chopper in Kenya that is unrivaled even by the Military choppers. The Airbus AS350B is a single-engine light utility variant of the Euro copter AS350 helicopter. The chopper is said to have cost the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk over Ksh 1 billion. It is said to boast night vision capabilities. The DP is also said to own over 5 choppers in his Wilson airport hanger.

3. William Kabogo- Euro copter AS350B3

The former Kiambu Governor is among the richest Kikuyus. Kabogo owns a euro copter AS350B3 registration number 5Y– EXK.

4. Kalonzo Musyoka- Euro copter AS 350B3

The wiper party leader owns the same model chopper as the ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

5. Gideon Moi- As350B2 5Y ZKL

Gideon Moi’s chopper is the same model as that of President Uhuru. The Euro copter AS350B2 is a helicopter perfect for both flying high and transporting heavy loads. This model is also known for its simplicity as well as being a reliable aircraft. It’s worth over a billion.

6. Raila Odinga- EC 130 B4 5Y HOD

The ODM leader completes our list of politicians with choppers in Kenya. Raila who has 2 choppers recently acquired 5 more choppers worth Ksh 500 million as he prepares for the 2022 general elections.

