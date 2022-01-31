Connect with us

Comedian Akuku Danger Back In Hospital Again

Few days after being discharged, comedian Akuku Danger is back in hospital again.

Screenshot 2022 01 31 09 22 11 10

Comedian Akuku Danger In hospital, Photo courtesy

His lover Sandra Dacha disclosed this in her instagram story last night. According to Mwalimu Churchill, the comedian was born with sickle cell anemia.

Kenyans came through to help the comedian clear his 1.5 million bill last few days. Currently, the comedian is now in the HDU, High Dependency Unit. This is not same as ICU.

Screenshot 2022 01 31 09 23 05 39

Photo courtesy

Morever, Sandra Dacha urged Kenyans to continue praying for Akuku. At night, he had difficulties in breathing and he was forced to be rushed  in hospital before anything gets worse.

Also read:Comedian MCA Tricky Addresses Allegations That He Hates Alex Mwakidue

However, Akuku came out and thanked the generous Kenyans who came to help him sort his bills. In a video, he stated:

“Thanks to everyone for your love, support and prayers. For those who have been showing love, those who have been contributing, those who are stilling contributing from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you so much and we are almost there. Keeping praying for me and I really appreciated you all,”

Akuku has always entertained Kenyans in churchill shows and other ceremonies. Making people happy is what kept him going despite having a blood cancer.

 

