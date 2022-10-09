Connect with us

Five Prominent Kenyan Women Who Look Great With Short Hair

Most women believe that longer hair is more feminine and attractive. However, research indicates that short-haired women are more self-confident, empowered, and a symbol of power. 

A number of prominent women in the country favor short hair, which looks absolutely phenomenal on them. Below are some of them. 

Rachel Ruto 

The first lady is known for her signature short hair. Born in 1968 Mama Rachel Ruto holds a Bachelor of Education degree at Kenyatta University. The intercessor also has passion in championing women empowerment. She has an International Honorary Fellowship Award on Women Empowerment from the Binary University in Malaysia.

Margret Kenyatta 

The former first lady is another powerful Kenyan woman who rocks in short hair. Margret is credited for her campaign to improve maternity care and reduce child maternal mortality rates when she was the first lady. She has also been in the forefront in encouraging people to fight cancer through early screening.

Sabina Chege 

The nominated Member of Parliament has always looked beautiful with her short hair. Sabina came into the political scene in 2013 after being elected as the Muranga Women Representative. She was again elected in 2017. In the 2022 elections Sabina did not run for any seat but supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who lost the presidency to William Ruto. 

Veronica Maina

The Nominated Senator is another Kenyan woman who looks great with short hair. Veronica is also the Secretary General of the William Ruto-led UDA party which has the highest number of elected members in both the National Assembly and the Senate. 

Joy Kendi

Joy Kendi is a fashion and lifestyle blogger on YouTube. Her channel has over 60,000 subscribers, and she is well-known for sharing travel content. Joy is frequently seen with blonde hair that is cut short.

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

