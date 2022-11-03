Inside Boniface Mwangi’s Multi-Million Mansion in Athi River [Photos]

Boniface Mwangi is a renowned activist and media personality who later changed into politics.

Mwangi’s house came to the headlines in October 2021 after unidentified men bombed it, and left it partially destroyed.

Boniface claimed that former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was behind the attack following their clash on social media.

“I’m a resident of Machakos County. An hour ago, Alfred Mutua thugs have bombed my house under construction, sank the foundation and robbed my workers. I can’t go there now for safety reasons. I know it’s Mutua because he is a molester and an abusive man. He won’t silence me,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The house has however been finished judging by the photos shared online by the activist.

The imposing mansion is located in Machakos County’s interior plains of Lukenya, Athi River. The land on which the house is built is mostly undeveloped, with few neighbors. Boniface planted 5,000 trees in the neighborhood he dubbed “Courage Base” to improve the environment. The bricks are well done, giving the exterior a stately appearance. He has also worked in landscaping.

The five-bedroom home includes a master suite, a guest suite, and three bedrooms for his children. The house has a magnificent bar lounge area with four wooden seats and a counter, according to a video he posted on his Instagram stories. The interior of the house is white, with a wooden floor and large windows that let in natural light.

The kitchen is right next to the lounge and is outfitted with cutting-edge appliances such as a two-door fridge, a microwave, and an oven. It comes with cabinets and shelves. There is a window that opens to reveal a breathtaking view of the Mua hills. The back door leads to a balcony where he keeps his barbecue grill. He did, however, clarify that he plans to use the space as a relaxing area, with a Jacuzzi that can accommodate up to eight people.

