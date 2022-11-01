Connect with us

Inside Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi's Multi-Million Mansion & Car Collection 

Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Law has long been regarded as one of the best and most lucrative professions throughout the world, and Kenya is no exception.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdulahi famously known as the Grand Mullah is a perfect example of how the law career is lucrative. The lawyer has handled some of the country’s most prominent cases and has a clientele of affluent individuals.

In 2021, during an interview with Daniel Ndambuki on Churchill Show, the Senior Counsel displayed photographs of his luxurious Karen home.

The mansion, which is tucked away in the verdant Karen estate, features an impressive architectural design and an expansive cabro-paved driveway leading to the parking lot. A swimming pool is located a few meters from the front porch’s well-kept lawn.

The house is surrounded by coastal trees and a beautiful, bright, manicured flower garden, creating a tranquil and picturesque atmosphere. There is also a swimming pool.

The front porch is decorated with a few beach chairs and flower vases in a unique style.

Ahmednasir explained that he was able to complete the mansion thanks to his clients and the various cases he has handled in the past.

“We document our lives through the cases that we do,” the lawyer affirmed adding that when he was a young lawyer he would buy a new suit for every big case he would handle. 

Ahmednassir also boasts a multi million car collection in his garage. His collection includes; a Porsche Cayenne, valued at Ksh6.7 million, Mercedes G-Wagon which is valued at Ksh 13 million, a Land Rover Discovery which ranges from Ksh2.2 million to Ksh3.8 million and a Mercedes G300. 

He also drives a Bentley Betayga, which is valued at Ksh 40 million, up from the Ksh 28 million price tag due to shipping costs and licenses.

