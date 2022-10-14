Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million (Photos)

By

Published

fc90d7ae21c33115

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Wednesday October 12 spotted riding on a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series as he toured Mathare and Ruaraka constituencies.

Raila’s new vehicle excited many Kenyans online who were amazed by its exterior look. 

The Land Cruiser 300 series was introduced in December 2021 to replace the LC200 series. 

The new LC is powered by a 3.3-liter diesel or 3.5-liter petrol V6 twin-turbo engine. A direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission is also used with the engine. These modifications provide more effective power, resulting in less fatigue behind the wheel.

20221013 195034

Aside from power, the V6 engine cuts carbon emissions by 10%.

When compared to its predecessor, the new LC 300 is more efficient at high speeds, with the ability to spin at 1,700 revolutions per minute at 140 kilometers per hour.

It has been  redesigned to increase the rigidity of the suspension and thus reduces overall weight. This results in a truly unique driving experience.

In addition, the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser’s off-road capability has been enhanced with an improved multi-terrain monitor that displays all obstacles in the path, as well as a multi-terrain select that guides the driver on the best driving mode for the terrain.

Raila brand new LC300

Raila brand new LC300

The LC 300’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) is linked to the anti-roll bars, providing the vehicle with the necessary stability.

The new Land Cruiser seats seven people and has plenty of cargo space while still providing enough legroom for passengers.

According to Autopedia, the Azimio leader can enjoy time inside the SUV due to its infotainment system’s touch screen and upgradable six-speaker surround system.

FB IMG 1663966787053

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among the few Kenyans who also own the SUV. The second in command was spotted with the beast during his inauguration ceremony last month. 

Also Read: Inside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019