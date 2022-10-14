Inside ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million (Photos)

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Wednesday October 12 spotted riding on a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series as he toured Mathare and Ruaraka constituencies.

Raila’s new vehicle excited many Kenyans online who were amazed by its exterior look.

The Land Cruiser 300 series was introduced in December 2021 to replace the LC200 series.

The new LC is powered by a 3.3-liter diesel or 3.5-liter petrol V6 twin-turbo engine. A direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission is also used with the engine. These modifications provide more effective power, resulting in less fatigue behind the wheel.

Aside from power, the V6 engine cuts carbon emissions by 10%.

When compared to its predecessor, the new LC 300 is more efficient at high speeds, with the ability to spin at 1,700 revolutions per minute at 140 kilometers per hour.

It has been redesigned to increase the rigidity of the suspension and thus reduces overall weight. This results in a truly unique driving experience.

In addition, the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser’s off-road capability has been enhanced with an improved multi-terrain monitor that displays all obstacles in the path, as well as a multi-terrain select that guides the driver on the best driving mode for the terrain.

The LC 300’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) is linked to the anti-roll bars, providing the vehicle with the necessary stability.

The new Land Cruiser seats seven people and has plenty of cargo space while still providing enough legroom for passengers.

According to Autopedia, the Azimio leader can enjoy time inside the SUV due to its infotainment system’s touch screen and upgradable six-speaker surround system.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among the few Kenyans who also own the SUV. The second in command was spotted with the beast during his inauguration ceremony last month.

