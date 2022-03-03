Connect with us

Inside Victor Wanyama’s Multi-Million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

Wanyama

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Mugubi Wanyama is arguably the richest sports personality in the country.

Wanyama who currently plays for Canadian side Montreal Impact takes home approximately Ksh 266 million annually.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into the former Spurs player’s luxurious car collection, which is valued at over Ksh 70 million.

Bentley

Wanyama bought this monster back in 2017 at roughly Ksh 20 million. The premium car includes built-in safety systems that keep the occupants secure from damage. Back and side airbags, anti-lock brakes, hill assist, engine immobilizer, and child safety lock are among the features.

Volkswagen Crafter CR53 Maxi

This is the newest addition to his collection of automobiles. The modified ten-seater van is equipped with three-dimensional television displays, a refrigerator, a coffee maker, and interior and exterior CCTV cameras. Additionally, it features ten rotating seats and a playStation.

Range Rover Sport

This is another one of his opulent toys. The 2017 model is considered one of the greatest midsize luxury SUVs on the market. The 2017 model costs around 15 million Kenyan Shillings in Kenya. It not only has amazing functionality, but it also has a beautiful design.

Cadillac Escalade

The former Harambee Stars skipper also owns a white Cadillac Escalade, which is estimated at Ksh 9 million. His brother Macdonald Mariga also has the same brand of car.

