Inside Mike Sonko’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

Ex Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is one of Kenya’s wealthiest politicians.

The flamboyant politician is known for flaunting his money and is frequently seen wearing high-end clothing, jewelry, and driving high-end automobiles.

Kdrtv looks into some of the high-end cars the former governor owns.

Cadillac Escalade

This car is one of the world’s most opulent SUVs.

Many people are familiar with this car because it is frequently connected with security service personnel and politicians in movies. The white SUV costs over Ksh 8 million.

Toyota Land Cruiser V8

The former governor also owns several customized Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series, also known as the Land Cruiser V8.

The colossal vehicle is reported to weigh 2.7 tones and features a menacing front grille. Thanks to its 4.5-litre V8 engine, it also has enviable off-road capability. This car approximately costs Ksh 14 million.

Lexus LX570

This car is powered with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (383 hp, 403 lb-ft of torque) mated to an eight-speed automated transmission.

The LX’s strong off-road reputation is bolstered by its 8.9-inch ground clearance and five multi-terrain settings. It cost approximately Ksh 15 million depending on the level of customization.

Nissan Patrol 2018

The governor’s garage contains this behemoth, demonstrating his obvious penchant for powerful SUVs.

The 2018 model features a sleek new design as well as a number of Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety features.

The Patrol is elegant as well as capable. Off-road monitoring systems, home-comfort suspension, and a 5.6L V8 engine.

There are USB outlets in the back seat, front and rear parking sensors, and a pair of 8.0-inch screens incorporated into the headrests of the front seats.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

This Mercedes boasts a bi-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine with 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque that powers it.

The automobile is a convertible that can be transformed into an open-top luxury car with the push of a button. The pricing range for this work of art begins at around Ksh6.7 million.