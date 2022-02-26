Connect with us

Inside Bobi Wine’s Multi-million Car Collection[PHOTOS]

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine is not only a multimillionaire but also the wealthiest artist in East Africa. This enables him to acquire beaches, vacation in the world’s trendiest locations, live in the most beautiful houses, and drive the sexiest vehicles.

In this article we take a look inside Bobi’s garage and reveal some of his most expensive toys.

Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade is modified with a Ghetto number plate and is one of Bobi Wine’s more expensive automobiles, costing him at least $50,000.

The 2002 Cadillac Escalade boasts a 5.3-litre V-8 engine with a cool interior. It has a range of 150,000 to 200,000 miles and can last up to 13 years if properly maintained.

Along with his elegant automobiles, Bobi Wine owns two boats, and it is rumoured that his fans are planning to purchase him a private jet shortly.

Toyota Land Cruiser V8

The bulletproof machine is the most talked-about vehicle in Bobi Wine’s garage.

This monster was first seen during the Ugandan elections in 2021 and is worth UGX 600 million in 2021.

The car caused a stir not just because it was pricey and fully armoured, but also because the URA paid him a visit shortly after he purchased it, confiscated the car, and sought $93,420 in taxes.

Toyota Tundra

This pickup truck is another wheeled monstrosity in Bobi Wine’s garage, and it was one of his favourite vehicles during past campaigns.

The Toyota Tundra sports a 5700CC petrol engine and is excellent off-road. It cost Bobi Wine around UGX 150 million.

GMC Yukon

Bobi Wine also owns a GMC Yukon, which cost the Ghetto president almost $90,000.
It is a luxury SUV that can travel between 250,000 and 300,000 miles, which translates to up to 20 years if properly maintained.

The GMC Yukon is powered with a 6.2-litre V8 engine and accelerates from 0 to 60 kilometers per hour in under 0.58 seconds!

