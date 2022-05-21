Connect with us

List Of Politicians Who Have Changed Their Names Ahead Of August General Elections

By

Published

Joash Maangi
Joash Maangi Kisii Deputy Governor

August general election is around the corner and most aspirants have changed their names for various reasons. One of the main reasons is for them to be easily identified by the voters.

Recently, one of those politicians who changed their names is Johnson Muthama. Muthama is the United Democratic Alliance chairperson.

Johnson Muthama has recently denounced his new name to Johnson Nduya Muthama Kiamba. His new name will be used for all government purposes.

Johnson Muthama

Johnson Muthama

However, UDA senatorial aspirant Joe Joseph Nyutu has renounced his new name as Joe Nyutu. On the other hand, Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi has also changed his name. Maangi adopted his new name, Joash Emori Maangi.

Hillary Kiprotich Sigei, Bomet Senatorial aspirant has changed his name to Wakili Hillary Kiprotich Sigei.

Earlier last month, Keroche brewery CEO changed her name to Keroche after dropping his maiden name, Mukami. She is now Tabitha Karanja Keroche. In her bid to vie for Nakuru senatorial sit, Tabitha stated that she could easily be identified by the voters when she uses the name Keroche. Nonetheless, the incumbent Nyeri governor who wants to retain his seat officially changed his name from Edward Mutahi Kahiga to “Mwalimu Edward Mutahi Kahiga.

Tabitha Keroche

Tabitha Keroche

Changing legal names requires a legal process and a small fee is paid.

Also read Mike Sonko Gets Wiper Ticket, Names his Running Mate

Mike Sonko 1

Mike Sonko

Consequently, those that have added their nicknames include Mike Mbuvi Kioko, former Nairobi governor. He is popularly known as Mike Sonko. Mwangi wa Iria also added Wa Iria as his official name. Another one is Paul Kimani who added Wamatangi as part of his official name.

