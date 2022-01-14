Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Little Known Details of DP William Ruto’s Mother Sarah Cheruiyot

By

Published

a40d4a394af0f1653663c2b32e4f8cf1

Self-proclaimed hustlers clerk DP William Ruto is among the few Kenyan politicians who have risen from zero to where they are, as his parents are not known to many unlike a number of politicians.

DP William Ruto was sired by one Sarah Cheruiyot who hails from Turbo Constituency in Rift Valley.

unnamed 1

The story of the God-fearing and hardworking woman can be told better by Kamagut village residents. Despite financial difficulties, the DP and his siblings were able to complete their educations thanks to her perseverance and passion for learning. Her main focus is still on education.

She is a religious woman whose story has appeared often in DP William Ruto’s narrations. She has one special talent that sticks out. Mama Cheruiyot has memorized the hymnal pages and songs despite her scant formal education. She has a mastery of hymnal songs that even the most educated people find amusing.

DxcUWDRWkAAxy4C

Sarah has defied all odds despite her modest beginnings. Her prayers and love for God serve as a sword and a shield for her. Her modesty is admirable. She turned down a mansion at one stage in order for William to provide for his siblings’ education first.

” Despite the fact that my mother did not get any formal education, she knows the words and pages of every song in the hymn book. ”

” The fact that she knows so much without formal education inspired us to do our best in school. I am who I am today because of her, ” DP Ruto said in a past interview.

Her love for the word of God can be seen in his son who is always promoting the church and spreading the gospel across the country.

9bf728bf07c848b02f893f00ec087e6b

DP Ruto believes he is who he is today due to her mother’s prayers and how he was brought up. William Ruto’s father is also not well known but he is a renowned farmer who hailed from Kericho County.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019