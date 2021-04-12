Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Lulu Hassan pampers BFF Kanze Dena in lovely birthday message as she turns a year older

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

uhukanze
uhukanze

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan and Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena have been friends for many years.

The two co-hosted Swahili news on Citizen TV before the latter landed the big job in the Kenyan government.

Kanze may have gone off air but her friendship with her BFF Lulu Hassan has remained intact as proven by both parties countless times.

The same was brought to life recently after Lulu took to social media to pamper Kanze as the Statehouse Spokesperson turned a year older.

kanze

Kanze Dena turned a year older on Monday, April 12. Photo: Kanze Dena Mararo.

In an Instagram post sighted by this publication, Lulu shared an old photo of Kanze Dena hugging her while in studio, during their co-hosting days.

On her caption, Lulu gushed over Kanze as she wished her all the happiness even as she ages.

”Your birthday is a beautiful occasion all by itself. However, for me, it’s a special day allowing me to thank God for all that your friendship has meant to me.
Happy Birthday mamii ❤❤❤❤ @kanze_dena ,” Lulu wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lulu Hassan (@loulou_hassan)

Her message melted Kanze’s heart and she could not help but respond with massive love.

Taking to the comments section, Kanze wrote;

”Thank you dadaa @loulou_hassan. Daaa enzi hizo leo ungekuwa busy saaana usiuze surprise….😂😂.I sure miss those moments… always be my special,”

Their respective fans joined in and showered Kanze with warm birthday wishes.

Her birthday comes about two months after a section of social media users mauled her online following her new look.

Kanze Dena on Friday, January 29, while addressing journalists at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri county, where she mentioned that the president would be in the area for at least four days got people talking with her weight gain.

While many people dragged her online, others came to her support, saying she recently gave birth and the weight was obvious with new mothers.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021