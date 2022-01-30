Meet 5 People Jeff Koinange Hangs Out With In Private [Photos]

Jeff Koinange is a renowned Kenyan journalist who is best remembered for his show on Citizen TV JKL. Jeff also hosts the HOT 96 breakfast show. His boy’s club came to the limelight in July 2019 after the demise of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

Below are 5 people Jeff Koinange chills out with in private.

1. Joshua Oigara

Oigara is the current chief executive officer of Kenya commercial bank (KCB). The 37-year-old became the CEO of KCB back in 2012 and took over from Martin Oduor-Otieno. Oigara is the youngest CEO at the NSE.

2. Patrick Quarcoo

Patrick Quarcoo, also known as PQ, is a Ghanaian serial entrepreneur based in Kenya. He is the founder and CEO of the Radio Africa Group, a conglomerate of Kenya’s leading print, internet, television, and radio media outlets. Radio Africa entails The Star newspaper, Mpasho, Homeboys Radio, Kiss Fm among others.

3. Peter Keneth

Peter Kenneth is a Kenyan politician and former Gatanga MP. In 2013 he ran for the presidency and in 2017 he ran for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

4. Bharat Thakrar

He is the former CEO of Scangorp having resigned in March 2021 after he was suspended.

5. Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta and Jeff Koinange as cousin. The two hang out together and at times, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been seen driving a Mercedes G wagon belonging to Jeff. The two also were school mates at Saint Marys.