Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Moral Cop Ezekiel Mutua Now Wants Eric Omondi Arrested for Sexual Abuse

Avatar

By

Published

hhrtrhtrhtrh
Eric Omondi and his Girls

(KDRTV) – Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has called for the immediate arrest of comedian Eric Omondi over what he termed as sexually abusing young girls in his controversial ‘Wife Material’ show.

The moral cop questioned why the comedian is kissing all the girls on the show especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mutua also called on authorities to investigate Eric Omondi’s Big Tyme Entertainment studios, saying it is just a hyped brothel where girls are molested in the name of art.

“The facility in Lavington that was opened with hype ostensibly as a studio is nothing short of a brothel. It’s a place where girls are being sexually abused and degraded in the name of art. The DCI should immediately move into that brothel in Lavington and arrest the criminals doing these things to our girls in the name of art!” Mutua said at the same time questioning how low the Kenyan society has sunk morally.

https://web.facebook.com/ezekiel.mutua/posts/3566661756765490

Eric Omondi’s Wife Material show has been criticized for its high sexual content. The comedian invited nine girls to compete on who should become his wife. He has been going on dates with the girls and sometimes performing explicit acts with them.

There was drama this week when Gospel musician Rington managed to convince one of the girls to ditch the show in exchange for a Ksh 100,00 reward to start a business.

https://web.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=3782487551811229&id=109730982420256

On Wednesday, Eric announced Carol Kamweru of Band Beca as the winner of the show, saying they will get married soon.

“You are an AMAZING woman! Beautiful Inside and out. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you and make beautiful babies. I am the luckiest man on this planet,” Eric said in a statement.

Critics claim the show was ended prematurely over criticism.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

DCI Storms Goldenscape Offices Seizes Five Employees Computers DCI Storms Goldenscape Offices Seizes Five Employees Computers

Politics

How Chogoria Police Boss Abducted, Raped 4 Boys in His House

(KDRTV) – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a senior police accused of abducting four boys and sodomizing them in...

1 day ago
Epu5 wiXUAU8Vav Epu5 wiXUAU8Vav

News

Margaret Wanjiru Brands Herself Hustler, Hits the Ground Running for Nairobi Governor

(KDRTV) – Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has declared her interest to be the next Nairobi in next year’s by-elections. Since last week, Wanjiru...

1 day ago
skynews boris johnson coronavirus 5212551 skynews boris johnson coronavirus 5212551

Politics

New Coronavirus Strain Appears in London, UK Full Travel Shutdown

(KDRTV)-Reports of a new highly contagious Covid-19 strain appearing in the UK sent countries into safe mode. Europe, the US and Canada moving to...

2 days ago
UQ6NNX5X5YK7ZLHNCDA2UQAR4U UQ6NNX5X5YK7ZLHNCDA2UQAR4U

News

Help is Coming, $900 Billion Covid-19 Relief Package Announced

(KDRTV)- A deal was reached on Sunday, December 21st by Congressional leaders of both parties for what is now called a ‘Bipartisan Breakthrough’, the...

2 days ago