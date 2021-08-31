Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mtakufia India- Pastor Ng’ang’a Shares The People In Uhuru’s Govt Who Will Die Before The 2022 Election

By

Published

nganga

Neno Evangelism Ministry founder pastor James Ng’ang’a has called out corrupt senior government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government saying their days are numbered.

Preaching on Sasa TV, the controversial pastor said that government officials who stole Covid-19 money and vaccines will pay dearly before 2022.

Ng’angá said that the ruthless officials who only think of themselves shall be punished by God because they have left many to die because of their greed.

He said these officials will die in India while seeking treatment before the 2022 general elections.

“Wengine hamtafika 2022, take my word, watoto wanasumbuka, wamama wanasumbuka, government imepewa pesa kutoka nje, watu wamekuja wamekula,” he said in the preaching.

“Njia zimefunguliwa mtakua mnaenda kukufia India, mkitolewa figo, tutaona kile kitabaki kwa familia yako.”

READ ALSO: Governor Kibwana Dumps Wiper Party, Moves To New Party With Hopes Of Becoming President In 2022

Ng’angá’s statement comes after the government said that Covid-19 vaccines are getting stolen by health workers.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache on Monday said that health facilities must now account for all the vaccines they receive because of these thefts.

He also said that the free vaccines are being sold for Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 by these camps.

“There are those who are carrying out health camps with stolen vaccines. There is no way an individual around the country of whatever stature will have vaccines of their own unless they are stolen vaccines,” Kagwe said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019