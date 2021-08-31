Mtakufia India- Pastor Ng’ang’a Shares The People In Uhuru’s Govt Who Will Die Before The 2022 Election

Neno Evangelism Ministry founder pastor James Ng’ang’a has called out corrupt senior government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government saying their days are numbered.

Preaching on Sasa TV, the controversial pastor said that government officials who stole Covid-19 money and vaccines will pay dearly before 2022.

Ng’angá said that the ruthless officials who only think of themselves shall be punished by God because they have left many to die because of their greed.

He said these officials will die in India while seeking treatment before the 2022 general elections.

“Wengine hamtafika 2022, take my word, watoto wanasumbuka, wamama wanasumbuka, government imepewa pesa kutoka nje, watu wamekuja wamekula,” he said in the preaching.

“Njia zimefunguliwa mtakua mnaenda kukufia India, mkitolewa figo, tutaona kile kitabaki kwa familia yako.”

Ng’angá’s statement comes after the government said that Covid-19 vaccines are getting stolen by health workers.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache on Monday said that health facilities must now account for all the vaccines they receive because of these thefts.

He also said that the free vaccines are being sold for Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 by these camps.

“There are those who are carrying out health camps with stolen vaccines. There is no way an individual around the country of whatever stature will have vaccines of their own unless they are stolen vaccines,” Kagwe said.

