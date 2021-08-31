Governor Kibwana Dumps Wiper Party, Moves To New Party With Hopes Of Becoming President In 2022

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has dumped Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and joined Muungano Party as he gears to accelerate his presidential campaign.

Kibwana took to social media to show gratitude following the move.

“Grateful to Muungano Party of Kenya for approving my request to run for the presidency in 2022 on its ticket,” he said.

Kibwana said that unlike other politicians, his bid will be purely centred on patriotism and working together.

Siasa zangu zitakuwa za ukenya, sio za ukabila. Tutatafutana wale wa kizazi cha tatu cha siasa – wanasiasa na viongozi wale wengine wazalendo ili kuunda muungano wa uzalendo unaozingatia ubuntu, utu, undugu, ujamaa yaani msisimko wa uzalendo na “kuomoka kwa sisi sote” (My politics will be about Kenyanism, not tribalism. We will work with the third generation of leaders; those who are patriotic in our bid to build a united front that adheres to Ubuntu, humanity, brotherhood, patriotic enthusiasm and ensuring everyone grows financially),” he said.

Kibwana returns to Muungano Party five years after he defected while seeking votes for his second term.

Now that Kalonzo is also eye the top seat, Kibwana chose to leave. The two have been locking horns for the better part of this year as 2022 nears.

In July, the Wiper party wrote to him seeking a reason as to why he should not be expelled from the party for undermining Kalonzo.

“Let them do as they wish. I cannot stop them from ejecting me from the party… If I’m no longer useful to the party, I cannot stop them from doing what they want,” Kibwana said.

