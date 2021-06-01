Tiktok sensation Azziad lands radio job

Tiktok sensation Azziad Nasenya is the classic example of just how far consistency and hard work can take an individual.

After blowing up during quarantine in 2020, the young lady has not looked back and it seems success keeps following her everywhere she goes.

From TV show gigs to corporate deals, Azziad is one of the most sought after personality in the country, and justifiably so.

She recently took to her Twitter to announce yet another milestone – that she would be making her radio debut soon.

The prolific dancer started her June 2021 in superb fashion as she landed a gig in a fast-rising Kenyan radio station known as Sound City Kenya Radio.

”You know what I’ve been working on the past few months? My dream… Tune in to 88.5 – @SoundcityKE from 6am-10am where my personality gets Powered by Music.#Azziad starts on #SoundCityKenya,” she tweeted.

The show will be happening in the morning hours and hundreds of Azziad fans took to Twitter to promise her they would tune in to listen to her.

Azziad also doubles up as an actress, and has made appearances in the popular Kenyan production Selina.