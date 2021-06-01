Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tiktok sensation Azziad lands radio job

By

Published

Screenshot 1
Azziad has landed a radio job at a fast-rising station

Tiktok sensation Azziad Nasenya is the classic example of just how far consistency and hard work can take an individual.

After blowing up during quarantine in 2020, the young lady has not looked back and it seems success keeps following her everywhere she goes.

Screenshot 1

Azziad has landed a radio job at a fast-rising station

From TV show gigs to corporate deals, Azziad is one of the most sought after personality in the country, and justifiably so.

She recently took to her Twitter to announce yet another milestone –  that she would be making her radio debut soon.

The prolific dancer started her June 2021 in superb fashion as she landed a gig in a fast-rising Kenyan radio station known as Sound City Kenya Radio.

”You know what I’ve been working on the past few months? My dream… Tune in to 88.5 – @SoundcityKE from 6am-10am where my personality gets Powered by Music.#Azziad starts on #SoundCityKenya,” she tweeted.

The show will be happening in the morning hours and hundreds of Azziad fans took to Twitter to promise her they would tune in to listen to her.

Azziad also doubles up as an actress, and has made appearances in the popular Kenyan production Selina.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021