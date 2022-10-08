Vera Sidika Accused Of Using Sensitive Topic To Clout Chase

Connect with us

Photo courtesy Vera Sidika
Recently, Vera Sidika had been the talk of the internet after she lied to Kenyans that she had to undergo surgery to remove butt implants. She even went ahead and asked those wishing to do surgery to stop and that she is lucky to be alive. Kenyans believed her and they reacted to it differently.

However, part of her post read, ”I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it and learnt to love myself regardless. Ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much.”

Vera Sidika Courtesy Vanguard News

However, a day after she posted that, she released a new rap song. Kenyans were angered after she used such a sensitive topic to clout chase and get views to her new music.

”I knew there was something wrong with that picture…” Ana Abdul said in a YouTube comment. Purity had to say, ”Vera, may your clout come to pass. How can you clout chase bad health effects?”

Socila media Vera Sidika. Photo: Vera Sidika.

A lot of people reacted differently to her manner of clout chasing.

Other Celebrities accused of clout chasing

On the other hand, different celebrities are now using clout chasing to boost their likes and views on their social media. Willy Paul once made Kenyans believe that he was marrying Alaine later to release a new music. Bahati and Diana Marua also have been accused of clout chasing several times.  The latest incident before Vera was DJ Mo and Size 8 break up only to be seen together after few days. This has become a recent trend by most celebrities.

Here is the new video that she has released https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjcyJKzKNEd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

