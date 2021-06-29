You Will Die In A Septic-Kenyans Warn Old Mzungu Who Sold Everything, Relocated To Kenya To Marry 

Kenyans have warned a German citizen who decided to follow his heart by selling everything he owns and relocating to Kenya so that he can marry and settle with the love of life.

The German, who goes by the name Greg Paul Twiss, 61, confessed on NTV that he relocated to Kenya after meeting his wife Mary Wanjiru Njuguna, 29, on Facebook and fell in love.

“We used to talk a lot. We have communicated for over at least 10 years with her before I decided to move here,” he said.

Kenyans, however, weren’t supporting the union, insisting that Greg should be very careful when dealing with Wanjiru because she might be after more than just love and affection.

Given the recent cases of how white men have either turned out dead, broke or in trouble with the authorities after their marriage with locals turned tragic, it’s understandable why many were so quick to warn Greg.

Buda Boss Embaramba Not all Mzugus are clever..Look at him.! Now now get this clear… No African woman will ever fall in love for a mzungu., They fall for the mzungus money. Once you’re old and helpless, Njeri will show you fire.!

Junny Jonny Welcome to kenya where septic tank story is amazing.

Karithi Moses :You better start making good friendship with chokora because that is where you are ending

Barbarngot Arap Koech Kenyan ladies are the most beautiful in the world and therefore if you die in love duty there’s no problem your resources will boost our economy

Jackson Ndeithi I think before u make any decisions you better visit mentor hospital to be checked,,, otherwise this is Kenya you are over 60 years and your hubby is just less than thirty,,,ma friend in Kenya we have septic tanks.