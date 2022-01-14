Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Five Foods You Should Never Miss In Your Diet

By

Published

What you take in has either positive or negative effect on you. There will never be just one food to cater for all what you need in your body as a man.

Medical news today photo courtesy

Foods that men take play a major role on them either physically and mentally. Most men tend to overlook a certain food. However, here are list of five foods that men should never miss in their diet.

Guardian Nigeria Photo Courtesy

Skinless poultry

These are skinless chicken breast which are cut from the chest of a bird without tenderloin.

This is a heart- friendly food that men should take. Men are about twice likely to have heart attack than ladies.

Garlic

Garlic is known to reduce blood pressure and improves a man’ s cholestral level. Nonetheless, garlic also promotes male fertility and also boosts sperm count. Always try as much as possible to have garlic in your food.

Fatty fish

Once in a while, men should try as much as possible to eat atleast 500 grams of fatty fish in a week. This is one of the healthiest foods for men. Fatty fish includes sardines, tuna and salmon. They also protect men against heart diseases which is a top killer disease.

twitter

Milk and yogurt

In most adverts, it is very hard to find men taking yogurt. This does not mean that as a man you should not be taking yogurt. Milk and yogurt have a number of benefit to a man’ s health.

Yogurt is known to boost men health on bed, improve digestion in those men with digestive problems and it builds muscles for men

Yogurt has also proved to combat obesity.

Cherries photo courtesy daily sabah

Cherries

Gout affect more men than women. Cherries are so powerful in combating gout. Men should atleast eat ten cherries a day on a regular basis. Cherries are very delicious and it has pigment that have anthocyanins.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019