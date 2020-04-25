Kenya Confirms 7 New Coronavirus Cases As Tally Jumps To 343

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, April 25 announced the country has confirmed 7 new positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total tally to 343

During his address to the nation, the Head of the state said that while the medical team in the country had projected that 10, 000 people would have been infected by the end of April, the imposed health guidelines had helped to halt the spread of the coronavirus

“At the beginning of the pandemic our medical experts had estimated that if we had not taken action they had projected that 10,000 people would have been infected by the end of April. However, due to determined mitigating measures, both by the national and county governments we are now only at 343 confirmed cases,” said Kenyatta.

The president further noted that the number of recoveries had escalated to 98 after three other COVID-19 patients were discharged

However, the number of fatalities remained 14

According to the head of the state, the country was making progress in the battle against coronavirus however, he urged Kenyans to remain discipline and observe the health guidelines imposed to the halt the spread of the coronavirus

“I am encouraged by the progress we have made by I wish to remind Kenyans that we are yet to be victorious,” he said. “I want to thank the millions of Kenyans for showing discipline and responsibility because it is this attitude by law abiding Kenyans that is saving thousands of families from grieving for those who would otherwise be lost to the coronavirus.”

The address to the nation by President Uhuru Kenyatta came barely a day after reports emerged that the US President Donald Trump called him and pledged to support Kenya fight the pandemic