Kenya Coronavirus Cases Rise By 8 To 270 As Two More Patients Die

(KDRTV)-Kenya Health Ministry announced that the country had confirmed eight new positive cases of coronavirus as two more patient dies

The total number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 270 and total deaths are now 14

Read also: Kenyans Found Outside During Curfew Hours To Be Quarantined

According to the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangani who was speaking during a presser at the Afya House, among the 8 patients are seven Kenyans and one foreigner who are aged between 17 and 65 years

According to the Ministry of Health, no one of the patients had a history of travel

“Three emanated from our quarantine centers and five were picked by our surveillance teams from various parts of the country,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

Among them are four from Mombasa county, three from Nairobi and one from Kajiado

The CAS also reported that seven more patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 67

Read also: Ksh. 1 Million Required To Care For COVID-19 Patient

Health ministry also said that out of 270 positive cases of coronavirus, 56% are imported while 46 % are from local transmission