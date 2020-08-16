Health
Kenya Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases As National Tally Hits 30, 120
(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 271 new coronavirus infections raising the national tally to 30, 120 after 3, 746 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry of health in a statement to the media house on Sunday, August 16, 2020, announced that the new COVID-19 consists of 170 males and 101 females aged between 8 months and 86 years old
At the same time, the Ministry of Health disclosed that 686 more patients recovered from the respiratory disease; 626 recovered from home-based care while 60 more patients recovered from various health facilities across the country
The total number of people who have recovered from the dreadful disease is 16, 656
Unfortunately, two more patients succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities to 474
More to follow…