Kenyans Found Outside During Curfew Hours To Be Quarantined
(KDRTV)-Kenyan government through the Ministry of Health has announced that Kenyans who will be found outside during the curfew hours was be put into force quarantine
According to the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangani on Sunday, the government took the approach to enhance the battle against coronavirus
Dr. Mwangangi who was speaking during a presser at the Afya House said that Kenyans found outside during the said period will be assumed to have contracted the virus and thus would be quarantined for 14 days
“Going forward, fellow Kenyans, all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” she said.
“We have activated the Nyumba Kumi initiative and, further to this, we shall now utilize technology in tracking and surveillance of any members of the public who are congregating post curfew hours.”
The CAS also said that the Health Ministry is aware of malicious traders recycling used face masks and selling them back to unsuspecting members of the public
She thus announced that the MOH will shed more light on how the used face masks would be disposed and as well asked Kenyans to take due diligence before buying such masks
“We have received disturbing news that some unscrupulous persons are recycling face masks after collecting them from bins and selling them to unsuspecting Kenyans. In particular, we’ve noticed the recycling of surgical masks and we’ve seen different pictures on social media, and we, therefore, say that this is criminal,” she said.
“We’re calling on the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to come and take action on those who are recycling masks and selling them to unsuspecting Kenyans.”
The CAS also warned owners of liquor shops not to turn their businesses into drinking den after the bars were closed. She said that such shop owners only have a license that allows them to allow customers to take away.
“We’re witnessing another unbecoming phenomenon where people are assuming that using a face mask alone can beat this virus,” added the CAS.
“We’ve seen cases where people are walking around not observing social distancing and feeling that the face mask is enough. Fellow Kenyans, the face mask only confers about 50% protection, so we still require you to observe the interventions we’ve put in place.”
“We have also noted that people are producing all manner of letters of authority to be able to move in and out of restricted areas. It is important for people to note that nobody has the authority to clear anybody to move out of these areas other than the Ministry of Interior,” Dr. Mwangangi added