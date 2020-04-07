Kenyan Health Workers To Be Tested For COVID-19

(KDRTV)-The government of Kenya has announced that all health workers in the country will be tested for COVID-19 to ensure they are not exposed to coronavirus as they bestow efforts to battle the virus.

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, testing is, to begin with, immediate effect and will involve even the health workers and medical staff in private health facilities.

“All health workers and medical staff including those in private hospitals, rapid response teams and all staff in all facilities holding quarantined persons must commence testing with immediate effect,” said Kagwe. “We must ensure that we do not have medical staff who are treating people while they themselves have the virus and therefore passing the virus to citizens.”

On the same note, Dr. Patrick Amoth, Ministry Of Health Director has announced schemes by the government to begin affording accommodation to the health workers attending to individuals in quarantine to halt the spread of coronavirus to the family members of the medical staff and the public

“We have identified suitable accommodation for the health care workers and a team under Kenya Medical Practitioners Dentists Council chaired by Dr. Eva Njenga are working extra hard to get us extra facilities so that healthcare workers who get into contact with these cases don’t go home but to a specific place therefore prevent close contamination with members of the family and public as they move home,” said Dr. Amoth.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 172 positive cases of coronavirus after 14 news cases were declared on Tuesday.

Again, seven people have totally recovered from the virus while six people have succumbed to the virus as per Tuesday, April 7.

However, the Health CS has warned Kenyans to prepare for the worst in terms of an increase in the number of positive cases in the near future

The CS also said that the country is likely to battle the virus for another two months

CS Kagwe warned that Kenyans should continue observing the health guidelines imposed by the government to help contain the virus