President Uhuru Hails Africa For COVID-19 Preparedness, Says Is Best

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has hailed Africa for its preparedness towards halting the spread of the novel coronavirus saying that it is the best as compared to the rest of the world.

According to president Uhuru Kenyatta, despite the limited healthcare facilities, the continent has put in place proactive measures to help salvage lives during the pandemic

“Africa has responded to COVID-19 much better than most other parts of the world, particularly when you consider its relatively weaker resource base. “For a continent with 1.2 billion people, we have about 400,000 confirmed cases and just over 10,000 deaths. For comparison, that is about 15% of the cases in the United States and 7% of US deaths,” the President said.

The first-in-command was speaking on Saturday evening at the State House, Nairobi during a meeting on post COVID-19 rescheduling planned by the African Chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP-Africa)

ISCP is an African network constituted of current and former Heads of States and Governments who spearheads dialogue to attend to global challenges with priority on Africa.

The network is chaired by Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan

President Uhuru Kenyatta also issued a stern warning about reluctance on the COVID-19 response in Africa hinting the the worst is yet come

“We need to actively prepare for the looming crisis. Let me, however, hasten to add, that there is no room for complacency,” the President cautioned.

The Kenyan president also stated the transparent communication, data driven decision-making, peer learning and pragmatism as some of the best strategies for battling COVID-19

The president also hailed the contribution of the religious institution in reaching out to various vulnerable communities

“I am working hand in hand with religious organisations who are influential voices in shaping personal and community responses to COVID-19,” the President told the global audience that included former Central African Republic President Dr Catherine Samba-Panzi.

Uhuru also urged African leaders to continue working together for the property of the continent

“We should work in collaboration with our development partners to build capacity for local production of health equipment and to strengthen our local manufacturing capacity more generally,” he said.

The president is expected to address the nation on Monday, June 6, 2020 and Kenyans are also expecting that the president would ease some coronavirus restrictions