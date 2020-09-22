Connect with us

A woman from coast province confused my brother

George Odongp

By

Published

mombasaman
mombasaman

There was this lady we were with at a local NGO company and she kept talking about her brother who had fled way from their home. They depended on the brother for a livelihood since he was their breadwinner.

 

According to her storyline, it started when their brother who is also a clinical officer got married to a Kamba lady.

 

He immediately started to change in the way he used to relate them gradually withdrawing from the family and eventually bought a piece of land away from their home.

 

Nothing had happened between him and the family but word on the street indicated that the wife could be the main problem. That she must have misadvised the husband.

 

It was further rumored that his wife used witchcraft to divert his attention from the family, what she succeeded.

 

The family at home was left suffering, no food no nothing, and even two secondary school-going children dropped out of school due to lack of school fees. Their mother was taken ill.

 

Initially, the guy used to support the family quite well without complaining. In fact, sources claim he supported unconditionally.

 

The level of suffering at their home was too much to bear with the mother who was diabetic failing to get the needed medical support she used to get from his son.

 

There was no alternative and no neighbor was coming to help save the family from collapsing.

 

The mother, unfortunately, succumbed to her condition, was buried and forgotten as the son continued to enjoy life on a big spoon with his Kamba woman.

 

However, one day an elderly man who felt sorry for the family sat down with them, and in their discussion, he advised them to allow him to bring someone who will change their life for good.

 

They agreed with him and arranged to bring Doctor Mugwenu on board. He is described as a traditional doctor who specialized in healing families.

 

Mugwenu interestingly promised them that their brother would be back and would continue to support them as was before.

 

In a record four days, the man appeared at home with shopping of more than sh 10,000 and started to construct his house at his rural. He forced the wife to settle there.

 

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He also heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

 

Mugwenu also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, and hardships in business increase your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

You can contact these wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.

{Sponsored}

