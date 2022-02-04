Avoid These Five Things If You Disagree With Your Partner

Couples at one time or another disagree. You might be having a different opinion on one thing or another and that might bring up some disagreements. That is okay.

However, some disagreement are there to strengthen your bond. When your partner disagrees with you, it does not mean that is the end of your bond. You can always have a talk and solve the issue out.

When trying to come up with a solution, there are some few things you need to avoid.

Trying to solve things when you are angry

Most people often try to solve things when they are very angy. When trying to solve a problem between the two of you, always try to solve it when you are calm and collected. Emotions do change. You might not make a right decision. Do not let your emotion control you.

Focusing on the problem and not solution

You ought to know that the problem is there and that is why you are arguing. What isn’t there is the solution. If you keep on focusing on the problem rather than solution, you might not come to any conclusion. You will only be blaming each other.

Walking away from your partner without solving the problem

Always make sure that you have come to a conclusion. Most couples often sleep or walk away without having solved their problems. Problem cannot go away on its own. Always solve things before you walk away.

Also read : Former MP Imprisoned For Slapping, Kicking Female MP After Heated Argument

Involving a third party

Looking for someone else to solve your problem might look like a good idea but sometimes it makes it worse. If you involve other people, your parner might feel like you are ganging up against them. Make sure you try as much as you can to solve it between the two of you.

Abusing your partner

Arguments might heat up and you might be tempted to abuse your partner. Do not do this. When you abuse your partner, it will always be in their mind that you once abused them. It will be hard for them to forget this.