Broke This Christmas? Here Are 6 Ways You Can Survive This Holiday

Christmas is here and once again, you are flat broke.
For most people, the days leading up to Christmas become so cumbersome that they forget to be intentional about their purchases and planning.
Once the holiday period is over, you end up financially and emotionally drained and not looking forward to the new year.
While spending the holidays with an empty pocket can be depressing, it’s also good to note that the past two years since the pandemic started haven’t been easy for everyone.
A lot of businesses have been closed, people have lost jobs and a lot of families have been destroyed thanks all to Covid-19.
Therefore don’t be hard on yourself so much this Christmas and understand it’s a gift.
Below are six ways you can get by this holiday season if you don’t have cash.
- First of all, don’t panic, but be aware that you are on a restricted budget. Being honest with yourself will get you by.
- Shop after Christmas sales. It doesn’t just gift you will find at a discount, but food as well. Many retailers offer Christmas/Holiday themed products that are just as good as any others as well as meat and other perishables that they have overstock on right after Christmas to clear it fast.
- Look at your financial situation honestly. What can you do without?
- Re-use those leftovers! You probably have leftover roast, ham, turkey or another protein that you ate on Christmas. Find ways to use the leftovers to create dishes for the next week or so. Freeze whatever won’t get used in the next 3 days.
- Sell some of your stuff that you no longer need. Sell the items you no longer need on Craigslist or eBay for a little extra cash and to clear the clutter.
- Did you get gift cards you won’t use? Cash them in on websites that buy them back for a large portion of the amount left on them.
- Try to find free things to do with your kids in the week or two before they head back to school to avoid spending even more money.