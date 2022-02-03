Five Reasons You Are Not Getting That Promotion

You might have worked for along time in the same position. Nonetheless, you have always shown how determined you are but still, no promotion. Getting a promotion does not necessarilly mean that it is your fault.

Sometimes, it might be your fault or the company’s. It is everyone’s joy to be at the top position in a company. What does it take to be there?

Nonetheless, there are several reasons you are not getting that promotion.

You are lazy

If you take too much time to do little things, you might not get promoted. Some people tend to be slow since they know whether they are fast or slow, the salary will still be the same. If you wait for others to do your job, you might not get promoted easily.

You are lacking soft skills

In most companies, they do not require just technical skills. You also need to have soft skills such as negotiating and good communication skills. Additionally, you should show that you can resolve conflict amongst the people.

You are not open minded

Most people often do not think beyond their position in offices. Moreover, if you think like a boss, you are likely to get promoted. It shows that you can as well take good role in leading others.

You lack emotional intelligence

How well do you relate with your co-workers? Well, this will tell a lot about you. Incase of any conflict, do you have an ability to control the situation? If yes, you will get that promotion.

You lack proffessionalism

Proffessionalism starts all the way from how you handle things, how you dress and carry yourself around. Your behaviour around your co-workers and also your manager will tell a lot.

You do not contribute to the company

Apart from doing the job that you are assigned, you need to show how much you can contribute to the company. It might be ideas on how the company can grow among others.