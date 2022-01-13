Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Five Things To Expect When Dating A Single Mother

By

Published

Everyone has their own prefference when dating. Some will be okay dating single mothers while to some, that will be impossible.

images 29

Photo courtesy

However, everyone has to make their choice right before getting in any kind of a relationship. Single mothers have always fall victim of getting to date several toxic people and when they come to make a choice, it becomes hard for them.

Dating a single mother comes with different challenges. Here is what you need to know before dating a single mother.

You will never be their first priority

Their child will always come first. Remember, these two have always been their together. They often know that they will always be together and that, they are permanent in each others lives. Nonetheless,  first priority in a union you just joinned will be hard. Be ready to come after the child.

You will not discipline the child the way you want

One of the hardest thing to do will be disciplining the child. Some mothers will never get it that you are doing this for the child’s good or not. You will always be forced to report the matter of the child to the mother before disciplining them.

images 25

Photo courtesy

It will not be easy

It will never be easy unless your partner makes it easy for you. You will always have to understand that you already have a family. The child and the mom will always be your responsibility.

You will be loved unconditionally

One of the best things with single mothers is that they love unconditionally.

Also read Effective Ways To Prevent Your Child From Talking Back

They have all what they want and the only thing they expect from you is love and companion. They will always love you back because you complete their family.

You will get critics from some people or relatives

You are the only person who understands why you decided to get into a relationship with the single mother. Society will always have something to say. Always listen to yourself. Listen to your heart and always have a say in your own dating and marriage life.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019