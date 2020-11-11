MY HUSBAND TOLD ME THAT HE WAS GOING FOR A TWO WEEK SEMINAR ABROAD BUT LATER I DISCOVERED THAT HE WAS LIVING WITH MY BEST FRIEND IN THE NEXT STREET

Almost every woman in a relationship or marriage has been manipulated by their partners or lover at one point in time. Even though these women think that it is wrong to manipulate someone who cherishes you, they are at times used to their blatant lying and dog-like ways. For Grace, this was no different.

She was happily married to her successful businessman named Nathan who was always working hard to provide for his family’s needs. He had a few businesses abroad and so Nathan was mostly out of the country on more occasions. Grace was not bothered by his absence because she knew the husband was working to fend for them.

One time, Nathan came home from a business trip in Dubai and asked Grace to prepare a few of his bags that he was heading abroad for a two-week seminar. Grace being the responsible wife prepare everything Nathan needed and he immediately left. Two days after Nathan left, Grace never heard from him.

That was unusual, in the past during a few of his trips he used to call immediately he got off the plane to check on their children and see how Grace was doing. Nathan’s lack of communication made Grace have doubts about him being out of the country, she at one point thought that something bad had happened to her husband.

She decided to track down Nathan’s phone through an app she had initially installed for security reasons. The tracking app showed that Nathan was in the next street, Grace was so surprised by this she decided to address the tracking device indicated just to be sure of everything.

“I knocked on the door and my husband Nathan answered it, my best friend joined him five minutes later to see who was at the door,” said Grace in tears.

The two were never shaken by Grace’s presence at the door they instead chased her away and even threatened to throat punch her if she failed to leave. Grace drove back home feeling so disappointed and overwhelmed with sadness. Even though she felt betrayed, she wasn’t ready to give up on her marriage yet.

She contacted Doctor Mugwenu through his number +254740637248 and addressed her marriage problem with him. The Doctor was kind enough to set Makena with an appointment to see him at his herbal shop.

With his help and expertise in salvaging marriages, he performed a spell to help save Grace’s marriage and keep it intact. Two days later, Nathan showed up at Grace’s workplace asking for forgiveness. The two immediately made up and agreed to begin a new chapter together.

“My marriage has been free of cheating and infidelity ever since I consulted Doctor Mugwenu”, said Grace.

