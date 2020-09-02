My in-laws hated me because I could not bear my husband a child due to fibroids

My name is Mary and late last year, I got married to my husband in a very beautiful and lavish garden wedding. I was so excited because we would make such a beautiful family together. We started trying for a baby during our wedding night because we wanted to become parents as soon as possible.

However, I did not become pregnant in our first three months despite our determination in the bedroom. We decided to see a doctor who told me, after a couple of test, that I could not carry a child because my womb had been damaged by fibroids. I could not believe it. I cried so hard that day in the hospital as I wondered how I would manage to give my husband children. When my in-laws heard that I was incapable of giving birth, they started asking my husband to chase me away and get another “real” woman.

I went home to tell my mother the news and after she heard my predicament, she told me not to fret since she knew a traditional doctor who would help me give birth. His name was Doctor Mugwenu and my mother contacted him on 0740637248 and got an appointment with him a day later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After I went to see him, he gave traditional herbs to take and also cast a healing spell for my womb. He told me to try to have sex with my husband after two days because my womb will be completely healed. I did so and after two weeks, I started experiencing pregnancy symptoms and after I took a test, I was indeed pregnant. I could not help it but I drove back to Doctor Mugwenu’s place and thanked him for helping me give my husband a child.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually, within the same day, they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.