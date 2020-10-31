Connect with us

MY WIFE REFUSED TO MEET MY CONJUGAL RIGHTS

black guy depressed coz of infidelity

We lived in Bungoma County. My father left my mother when I was 14 years old, and he hasn’t contacted any of us either since. It was really a crushing blow for her, and she retreated from the world. She was never bitter about it, but it was devastating. She lost the love of her life for no apparent reason and was left completely alone, except for me. We have both did our best to forget him. We were extremely close to each other for the last four years and actually slept on the same bed every night.  Eventually, we began to do something that most people see as evil but none of us regretted it at that time.

 

It was just something that happened. And it wasn’t something that just happened once it went on for two years and ended when I got to go to the university in Eldoret. I haven’t thought about this for years and, and it is something my mother and I have never discussed. She has since remarried and seems perfectly well. But what had brought problems to me is that I happened mentioned the experience to my wife and she called me and my mother sick and moved to the other bedroom for she never wants to have sex with me. This had been the situation for three months and despite being legally married, we never had sex with my lovely wife. She could now believe I had once had sex with my mother. I had never cheated on my wife or hurt her, either physically or emotionally, and I have been financially supporting her in every situation.

Despite this, she really had no interest in me since she had heard of my sex chronicles with my mother. I regretted telling her my sexual experience with my mum. Dr. Mugwenu who I had known him via a TV station made arrangements to meet him after I had contacted him for things that were really tough on my side plus I wanted my wife to believe me. My wife had continuously called me a monster for having had sex with my mother. Dr Mugwenu did some rituals which were to ensure I had a good relationship with my wife. The rituals were also meant to ensure past sex experiences with my mother had no negative impacts on my generation as well.

 

I went back home and my wife was back in our bedroom. We would have sex together differently from there before. It was a clear indication that Dr Mugwenu’s magic was really at work. Dr. Mugwenu treats you for 24 hours and you will be okay different from other fake herbalists who can be scammers. Through testimonials of many people who have been helped by this herbalist, he is truly a reliable person in society. Do not hesitate to call him on any life challenging issues for he got a solution to them. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail [email protected] 

