Robbers eat grass in Busia

Busia County residents witnessed a rare show as six young men were caught up in a robbery incidence that led them to eat grass like cows.

It is reported that the six could be among a group of a gang calling itself ‘Local Gaza’ that is terrorizing and robbing locals every day in Busia town and its environs.

A source was quoted by Homenews.com saying the six men had robbed a local by the name Etyang all his shop stock what might have triggered him to take them to a witchdoctor. Though details of the witchdoctor remained scanty for two days, it later emerged that the owner of the hardware which had been broken into had sought the services of the famous Mugwenu Doctors. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future. He also can punish those who have stolen anything from you.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, and hardships in business increase your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work, and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

“Atyang’ was very upset when he woke up and found all his stock swept away by thugs. We overheard him swear to take action against the thieves,” a local said.

The tugs fed on grass and made the animal sound ‘Mbooo’ for two days until Mugwenu Traditional Doctors came to untie them but after they had made the full compensation required.

Just like a medical doctor, Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others. “I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visits and your problems shall be solved”.

If you have ever lost anything to thugs, be sure to contact the Mugwenu’s twenty-four hours on this number +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.

You too can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say, “One of their greatest attributes is distance healing”: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you.

{Sponsored}