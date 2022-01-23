Six Signs You Are A Toxic Parent And How To Avoid It

Being a toxic parents is one of the trait that most parent do not know they have. If you find out that you are making your children’s life hard in a way, or they are living in fear, then you are a toxic parent.

Nonetheless, you are going to impact your children’s life negatively.

Well, here are six signs that you are a toxic parents and why you ought to change before its too late.

You are difficult to handle things at home

Some parents do not care about the needs of their kids coming first. They often put their needs first. They are concerned with their own needs mostly and would later go back to their children.

Manipulative

Being a manipulative parent is ensnaring your kids to difficult situations. If they dont do this, you wont do this in what would benefit them.

You do not own your mistake

Parents too are bound to make mistake. A toxic parent cannot admit that they have done wrong even if it is evident to their kids. Always own up your mistake. Your kids will learn well that it is okay to make mistake and not to do it again.

Emotionally unstable

Another characteristic of a toxic parent is one who is emotionally unstable. A parent who cannot handle situations and normally dramatic infront of his or her kids is toxic. Always have a way of controlling your emotions.

You are always negative

A parent who dont see good in his or her kid is bot doing justice to their child. If one is always negative on things done to their kids, then this is one of the negative traits you are having. Always see good and compliment your child when he or she does something good.

Overcontrolling

It is good to control your children but do not over do it. Have some little control over yoyr children. Children tend to learn alot from how you control them.