What Makes Older Women Go For Younger Men

Recently, it has become a norm seeing older women going for younger men. This was not witnessed in the old days.

However, according to Coles and Francesconi’s model, people choose partners based on fitness (sexual attractiveness and other factors) and “success in the labor market” (having a good job).

This is just one of the reason as to how and why people choose their partners. Nonetheless, there are some reasons as to why an older woman might go for a younger man.

Physicality

Yonger men tend to be more energetic in most activities and lifestyle than older men. Some older women would want an energetic lifestyle and they can only find this in this younger men.

Younger men do not have much to worry about

Older women want those people who will give them much attention. They can mostly get this from younger men. These men have nothing to think of that will take their minds away from relationship. These women will offer alot to them and make them stay and give them attention they want.

Experience

An older woman tend to be more experienced in life and they have a way of handling issues. When they have ups and down, the woman is capable of handling issues because ‘she saw it coming’. The experience in the past has enabled her study men and can well stay with this yonger man.

They can mould a man to what she wants

Having a number of years knowing what you want is a good thing. For all these years, an older woman knows what he wants in a man. The can easily mould this young man to be what she wants. Nonetheless, It is easier for them to mould a younger man than an older man.