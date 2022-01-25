Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

What Makes Older Women Go For Younger Men

By

Published

Recently, it has become a norm seeing older women going for younger men. This was not witnessed in the old days.

However, according to Coles and Francesconi’s model, people choose partners based on fitness (sexual attractiveness and other factors) and “success in the labor market” (having a good job).

images 14 1

image courtesy

This is just one of the reason as to how and why people choose their partners. Nonetheless, there are some reasons as to why an older woman might go for a younger man.

Physicality

Yonger men tend to be more energetic in most activities and lifestyle than older men. Some older women would want an energetic lifestyle and they can only find this in this younger men.

images 15

image courtesy

Also read : What You Need To Know Before Dating Older Women

Younger men do not have much to worry about

Older women want those people who will give them much attention. They can mostly get this from younger men. These men have nothing to think of that will take their minds away from relationship. These women will offer alot to them and make them stay and give them attention they want.

Experience

An older woman tend to be more experienced in life and they have a way of handling issues. When they have ups and down, the woman is capable of handling issues because ‘she saw it coming’. The experience in the past has enabled her study men and can well stay with this yonger man.

They can mould a man to what she wants

Having a number of years knowing what you want is a good thing. For all these years, an older woman knows what he wants in a man. The can easily mould this young man to be what she wants. Nonetheless, It is easier for them to mould a younger man than an older man.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019