10 Years in Jail for Lamu Man Who Fondled 8 Year Baby Girl in His Office

(KDRTV) – What kind of drugs would make a man attracted to an eight-year-old girl? We have so many women who are starving from lack of sex. A man who is attracted to a child only deserves to rot in jail.

A Lamu Court has set the bar very high for such men after sentencing one of them to a 10-year jail term.

The suspect allegedly lured an eight-year-old girl with chocolates and Ksh 50 before fondling her.

The incident happened in the office of the suspect who is said to be 46 years old. The man was arrested two weeks into the act.

While making the landmark ruling, Magistrate Lamu Allan said that the court had sufficient evidence to make a conviction.

He said the sentence was punishment for the crime he had committed.

The ruling comes just two days after a man was arrested over a viral video in which he was pictured having sex with a girl who looked to be underage.

Police in Kericho have released the Kericho man after the victim’d mother claimed that the girl was 20 years old when the video was allegedly taken in 2017.

However, detectives are yet to record a statement from the girl to ascertain if she consented to the sex. They also want to find out who leaked the video and the motive behind the move.