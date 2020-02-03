News
13 Pupils Dead, 39 Injured In A Stampede at Kakamega School
KDRTV has confirmed that at least 13 pupils have been killed and 39 others injured after a stampede at Kakamega Primary School
The Kakamega Central OCPD David Kabera confirmed the incident saying that the pupils were leaving their classes heading home when the stampede occurred on the staircase
There are some reports that a teacher at the school was beating some pupils prompting the other learners to run down staircases and in the vent, some fell and were trampled to death.
The injured pupils have been rushed to Kakamega County Referal Hospital
13 pupils killed, 39 others injured following a panic stampede at Kakamega Primary school as they rushed to go home, police say. pic.twitter.com/jnOxphKgNA
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 3, 2020
More to follow…
