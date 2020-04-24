Hardcopy Newspapers Exposing Kenyans to Coronavirus -Moses Kuria

(KDRTV) – Kenyan newspapers are exposing people to the dreaded Coronavirus, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has warned.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kuria urged Kenyans to embrace electronic media as a the only way of consuming news.

He questioned why Kenyans were buying physical newspapers when all the publications are available on digital platforms.

‘It is shocking that Kenyans are still buying hard copy newspapers despite the obvious risks of spreading the Corona Virus. All our newspapers are now online,” the lawmaker said.

Dear all Kenyans. For us to fight COVID-19 effectively, we have to follow what the government says including use of… Posted by Moses Kuria on Friday, 24 April 2020

He urged Kenyans to desist from buying newspapers until we defeat this virus.

This was a direct attack on Kenyan newspapers which depend on selling papers to generate revenue.

Kuria has never hidden his disdain for Kenyan newspapers which he claims only serve the interests of their owners.

Over the weekend, the MP warned Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to avoid sponsoring headlines on The Standard newspaper to malign the name of Deputy President William Ruto.

This was after the paper published a story claiming that Ruto was holding a big office but with no powers.

He said the newspaper, which is owned by the Moi family, was not only marketing Ruto but also making losses.