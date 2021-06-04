34 Judges Take Oath Against Odds At States House

KDRTV NEWS: The 34 judges whose names were approved by President Uhuru have taken oath at the State House.
The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.
The president has taken the move despite the criticism from various law agencies in Kenya,
According to our previous reports, the Katiba Institute had gone to court to stop Chief Justice and the president from presiding over the oath-taking ceremony.
The institution wanted the President to include the names of the other four judges who he omitted.
He claimed that the four judges did not meet the threshold for appointment to serve in the Court of Appeal, ELC, and ELRC courts.
