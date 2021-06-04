Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

34 Judges Take Oath Against Odds At States House

President Uhuru Kenyatta proceeds against the odds and okay the appointment of 34 judges

By

Published

Uhuru Kenyatta 1
Uhuru Kenyatta 1

KDRTV NEWS: The 34 judges whose names were approved by President Uhuru have taken oath at the State House.

The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.

The president has taken the move despite the criticism from various law agencies in Kenya,

According to our previous reports, the Katiba Institute had gone to court to stop Chief Justice and the president from presiding over the oath-taking ceremony.

The institution wanted the President to include the names of the other four judges who he omitted.

He claimed that the four judges did not meet the threshold for appointment to serve in the Court of Appeal, ELC, and ELRC courts.

For more on this story read the following pages:

Uhuru Punishes Judges Who Stopped BBI Reggae

President Uhuru Kenyatta Taken To Court!

Former CJ Willy Mutunga says Uhuru should be impeached for flouting court orders

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019