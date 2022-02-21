Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

48 Year Old Man Is Facing Murder Charges After Killing His Alleged Wife’s Lover

By

Published

images 4 4
images 4 4

 

images 4 3

image courtesy

Samwel Musungu is facing murder charges after killing a fellow man on the spot. This is after he found him with his wife on their bed.

Samwel decides to return home impromptu only to find another man making love to his wife.

However, the angered Samwel took a piece of rock and hit the 40-year-old man at the back of his head, killing him on the spot.

The uproar captivated bizarre neighbours around Nyumba Kumi elders. They all rush to the scene to see what was happening only to find a lifeless body lying.

The 40 year old deceased was identified as Nashon Mudovi.

“It’s something out of a horror movie. It’s horrible. It is a nightmare.” said Nyumba Kumi Chairman Richard Wamalwa

However, the police arrested the culprit and he is now in police custody.
Musungu is now being processed to answer murder charges.

Nonetheless, netizens reacted to the situation citing that Musungu should not be arrested and that any other man would have done the same. However, he is going to face murder charges.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019