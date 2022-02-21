48 Year Old Man Is Facing Murder Charges After Killing His Alleged Wife’s Lover

Samwel Musungu is facing murder charges after killing a fellow man on the spot. This is after he found him with his wife on their bed.

Samwel decides to return home impromptu only to find another man making love to his wife.

However, the angered Samwel took a piece of rock and hit the 40-year-old man at the back of his head, killing him on the spot.

The uproar captivated bizarre neighbours around Nyumba Kumi elders. They all rush to the scene to see what was happening only to find a lifeless body lying.

The 40 year old deceased was identified as Nashon Mudovi.

“It’s something out of a horror movie. It’s horrible. It is a nightmare.” said Nyumba Kumi Chairman Richard Wamalwa

However, the police arrested the culprit and he is now in police custody.

Musungu is now being processed to answer murder charges.

Nonetheless, netizens reacted to the situation citing that Musungu should not be arrested and that any other man would have done the same. However, he is going to face murder charges.