5 Powerful African Presidents DP Ruto Follows On Twitter [Photos]

20220119 083115

Photo of DP William Samoei Ruto during a past UDA rally. Image courtesy

With over 4 million followers, DP William Ruto is Twitter’s most-followed Kenyan politician.

The second in command follows only 145 individuals who are mainly leaders, government officials, presidents, and former presidents.

Here are the 5 Presidents the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk follows on Twitter.

  1. Paul Kagame (Rwanda)

Since 2000, Kagame has been President, with the recent election being in 2017, where he won with 99% of the votes. Kagame is identified as the “most impressive” among the most repressive African leaders.

  1. Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari is a politician from Nigeria who has been president since 2015. He is a former Major General of the Nigerian Army and served from 1983 to 1985, after taking power in a military coup, as the military head of state.

  1. Yoweri Museveni

He is among Africa’s longest-serving presidents. Ever since 1986, Museveni has been in control.

The 76- year- old was active in rebellions that overthrew the leaders of Uganda, Idi Amin, and Milton Obote.

Yoweri Museveni had William Ruto immortalized in Uganda after he allocated funds for the construction of the William Ruto Leadership Institute.

  1. Nana Akufo Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is the current president of Ghana. He has been in office since January 2017. Previously, he served as Attorney General and Minister for International Affairs.

  1. Hage G Geingob

He is the third and incumbent president of Namibia. Since March 2015, he has been in office. He called for a handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and ODM chief Raila Odinga during his 2018 visit to Kenya during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

 

