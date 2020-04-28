A Rogue Police Officer Attempted to Arrest an innocent Man in Kisumu, Locals Pounced on Him

(KDRTV) – Residents of Kisumu County have been praised for forcing to police officers to release a man they had arrested for no reason.

The officers pounced on a young man and handcuffed him for not wearing a mask in public.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, one of the officers is also seen manhandling the man with impunity.

However, locals could not let the officers, who were in civilian, take the man away.

Ironically, one of the officers did not have a mask but was arresting someone for an offence he was flouting.

Boda boda riders and locals surrounded the officers and questioned eju they were arresting the young man.

Efforts by the maskless officer to put on a mask did not bore fruits as the suspect was released with immediate effect.

Here is the video:

Huku hakuna mchezo: Police officers tried to arrest a Kisumu resident for not wearing a mask when actually its the police officer who had no mask on

Police officers have been on the spot for being the weak link in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus.

Even though not wearing a mask is a criminal offence, anyone found without one should be reminded to do so.

Last week, Governor Hassan Joho donated thousands of masks to Police IG Hilary Mutyambai and urged officer to give masks to any Kenyan found without one instead of arresting them.

It is not clear why these officers could not follow such simple instructions.