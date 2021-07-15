Aaron Cheruiyot: Murkomen Is Broke But Busy Making Money For Other People On Social Media

Connect with us

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot believes Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen isn’t as rich as he was when the year 2021 started.

Cheruiyot left his fellow lawmakers in stitches on Wednesday, July 14, after jokingly claiming that Murkomen is broke and wastes a majority of his time on social media making money for other people.

“Many Kenyans do not know that even if you make a simple tweet…my friend Murkomen here is good at that…he doesn’t know that as he tweets for fun, he is generating business for other people elsewhere, and he never gets paid for it,” he said.

The lawmaker was urging the government to tax social media platforms when he dropped the unexpected jibe.

“Mr Speaker, I did not want to add that because he is my friend…I know that he is currently very broke…yet he is making millions for other people elsewhere,” added Cheruiyot.

“That’s why we are talking about bottom-up economics because we need to teach hustlers like him how to make money.”

Murkomen might not be broke but he sure lost a lot of money in form of salary after being ousted as majority leader on May 11, 2021.

Murkomen and Nakur senator Susan Kihika were removed from Senate leadership and replaced with West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio and Murang’a’s Irungu Kang’ata, respectively, after a Jubilee Parliamentary Group (PG) at State House, Nairobi.

In the process, he lost about Ksh 400, 000 in salary and allowances that come with the position.

Other pecks he lost include Ksh 100,000 car fuel allowances, Police escort, 8 bodyguards, legal counsel, medical officer among others.

