ACCIDENT: Trailer Rams Into Several Vehicles Along Mai-Mahiu-Naivasha Highway
A trailer has rammed into several vehicles along Mai-Mahiu-Naivasha highway making the road impassable.
Several casualties have been reported while the rescue operations are ongoing.
Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.
#ChungwaHouseLaunch #MoneyHeist Avoid maimahiu escarpment completely blocked…accident involving 6 trucks at the old church@Ma3Route @KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/XsMJRIIi7a
— Mashru (@Levimashru) November 28, 2019
