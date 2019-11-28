Connect with us
 

ACCIDENT: Trailer Rams Into Several Vehicles Along Mai-Mahiu-Naivasha Highway

A trailer has rammed into several vehicles along Mai-Mahiu-Naivasha highway making the road impassable.

Several casualties have been reported while the rescue operations are ongoing.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.

More to follow…

