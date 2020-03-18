Health
AFRICA: Sharp Rise In Coronavirus Infection As West Africa Records First Death
(KDRTV)-Headlines from across Africa so far, about cases of coronavirus- including situations, infections, and deaths
- The couple has become the first victim of coronavirus in Zambia. The couples had traveled to France, the Health Minister told the BBC. The couple went for a holiday in France for ten days with their two kids. The four are now being isolated
- At least 1700 people are stranded on a cruise Liner and a cargo ship off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa over fears that some of them have contracted the deadly COVID-19
- Burkina Faso has disclosed to have registered the first death of coronavirus after a diabetic. Authorities identified the patient to be a vice president in the national assembly. Reports also indicated that she was a diabetic woman aged 62 years
- The number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria has escalated as the country issues travel ban form 13 countries worst hit by the deadly virus
- South African political enemies agree to work together to battle the coronavirus. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has met leaders of the country`s main political parties and has vowed to work together to halt the spread of the virus
- The Kenyan coronavirus case has risen to seven after three new cases surfaces
- The number of positive coronavirus cases in Ghana has also risen to seven
- Egypt has confirmed two more deaths from coronavirus. Egypt was the first African country to confirm the first case of coronavirus.
- South Africa coronavirus case has escalated sharply to 116, as the country shuts schools to halt the spread of the disease
- Zimbabwe declares coronavirus national disaster
