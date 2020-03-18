AFRICA: Sharp Rise In Coronavirus Infection As West Africa Records First Death

(KDRTV)-Headlines from across Africa so far, about cases of coronavirus- including situations, infections, and deaths

The couple has become the first victim of coronavirus in Zambia. The couples had traveled to France, the Health Minister told the BBC. The couple went for a holiday in France for ten days with their two kids. The four are now being isolated

At least 1700 people are stranded on a cruise Liner and a cargo ship off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa over fears that some of them have contracted the deadly COVID-19

Burkina Faso has disclosed to have registered the first death of coronavirus after a diabetic. Authorities identified the patient to be a vice president in the national assembly. Reports also indicated that she was a diabetic woman aged 62 years

The number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria has escalated as the country issues travel ban form 13 countries worst hit by the deadly virus

South African political enemies agree to work together to battle the coronavirus. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has met leaders of the country`s main political parties and has vowed to work together to halt the spread of the virus

The Kenyan coronavirus case has risen to seven after three new cases surfaces

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Ghana has also risen to seven

Egypt has confirmed two more deaths from coronavirus. Egypt was the first African country to confirm the first case of coronavirus.

South Africa coronavirus case has escalated sharply to 116, as the country shuts schools to halt the spread of the disease

Zimbabwe declares coronavirus national disaster